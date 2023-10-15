Private Trust Co. NA Has $426,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

