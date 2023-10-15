Private Trust Co. NA Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 836,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 51,638 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

