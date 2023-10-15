Private Trust Co. NA Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

