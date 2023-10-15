Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FIXD stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

