Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $80.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

