Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 132 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $336.68 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.19 and a twelve month high of $356.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

