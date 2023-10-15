Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.