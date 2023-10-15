Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,009 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
