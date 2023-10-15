Private Trust Co. NA Sells 497 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $158.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $165.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.72.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

