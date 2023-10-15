Private Trust Co. NA Sells 520 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

