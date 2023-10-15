Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Evercore ISI

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRVA. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $348,336.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,082.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $348,336.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,923 shares of company stock worth $4,390,743. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 502,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 140,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 110.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 55,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,000.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.