Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,035 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Prologis worth $149,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock remained flat at $109.65 during trading hours on Friday. 2,578,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average of $121.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.