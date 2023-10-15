Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 1,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

