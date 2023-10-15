PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. 753,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

