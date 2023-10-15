Q3 Asset Management Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $148.38 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $86.39 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.51.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

