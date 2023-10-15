Q3 Asset Management Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 835.6% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 208,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 186,528 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 95,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

