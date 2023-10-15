Q3 Asset Management Invests $1.49 Million in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

UCON opened at $23.68 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

