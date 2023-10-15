Q3 Asset Management Invests $530,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $385.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.