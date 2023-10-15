Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.45 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42.

