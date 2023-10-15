Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.