Q3 Asset Management Purchases 327 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Q3 Asset Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after buying an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

