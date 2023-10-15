Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF makes up 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.35% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PJP stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $268.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.