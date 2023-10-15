QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,038,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,489. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

