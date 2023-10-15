Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 267.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

