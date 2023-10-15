RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RICK

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a market cap of $491.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.32). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RCI Hospitality

In other RCI Hospitality news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 488 shares of company stock valued at $31,377. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.