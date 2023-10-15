Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $915.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $912.00 to $915.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $898.78.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $839.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $823.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

