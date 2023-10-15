Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,040,793 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOVFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,040,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,293,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 9.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 69,563 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PNOV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $656.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November (BATS:PNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.