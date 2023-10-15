Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,040,793 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,040,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,293,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 9.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 69,563 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PNOV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $656.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

