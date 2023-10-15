Requisite Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 397,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,371. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

