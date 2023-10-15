Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 158,381 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $41,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,657 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,798. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.