Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.