Reviewing EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) and Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Topaz Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream 4.41% 12.55% 4.16% Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Topaz Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $7.95 billion 0.73 $361.30 million $0.74 16.97 Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Topaz Energy.

44.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EnLink Midstream and Topaz Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 0 2 5 0 2.71 Topaz Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Topaz Energy has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Topaz Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Topaz Energy is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Topaz Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes natural gas processing plants; fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities. The company was formerly known as Exshaw Oil Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Energy Corp. in November 2019. Topaz Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

