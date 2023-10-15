Reviewing Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Travelzoo and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00 PSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelzoo presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.43%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than PSQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

21.8% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 12.37% 159.01% 14.72% PSQ N/A -22.94% -4.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Travelzoo and PSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $70.60 million 1.09 $6.63 million $0.66 7.80 PSQ $475,175.00 360.20 $5.80 million N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ.

Summary

Travelzoo beats PSQ on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters. The company's Travelzoo website and newsletters include local deals and getaways listings that allow members to purchase vouchers for offers from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants; Jack's Flight Club, a subscription service that provides members with information about exceptional airfares; and Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates a mobile app and website that offers disposable diapers and wipes under pro-family EveryLife brand. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

