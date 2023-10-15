Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 13,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,766.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,048 shares of company stock worth $4,224,089. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD traded up $5.71 on Friday, reaching $29.91. 10,654,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.