ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.68. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 98,684 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RWLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.37.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 350.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 5,031,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,521,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,890,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,007. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,210,429 shares of company stock worth $3,649,481 and have sold 35,242 shares worth $24,317. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

