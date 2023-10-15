REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.38

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.38 and traded as high as $37.18. REX American Resources shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 69,571 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $629.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in REX American Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in REX American Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

