Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Down 2.6%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 51,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 32,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

