Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Rheinmetall Price Performance
Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $61.36.
Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.
About Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
