RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,115. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

See Also

