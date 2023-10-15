Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and Rigetti Computing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $14.39 million 12.94 -$71.52 million ($0.67) -2.09

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.8% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing -569.39% -58.12% -42.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 102.38%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.