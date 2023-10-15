Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.69. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 9,668 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RVSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $117.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 23.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Valerie Moreno acquired 10,150 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,783.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 59,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 580,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

