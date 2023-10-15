Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.33. 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

