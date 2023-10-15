Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

RPRX opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,091 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

