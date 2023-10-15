Satovsky Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

