Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

SLB stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

