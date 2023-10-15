Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,283,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 359,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,200. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

