Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Lowered by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.42. 1,335,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,833. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

