Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $467,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,187,000 after buying an additional 654,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHA stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.