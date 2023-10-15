SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 246,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.