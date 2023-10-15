Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $449.52.

Shares of MA opened at $398.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.98 and its 200 day moving average is $388.27. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $287.84 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

