SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Short Interest Update

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,074. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.90. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,790,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $98,070,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,313,000 after buying an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,619,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

